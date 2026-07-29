Support my healing journey after surgery

Hi everyone,

I recently had back surgery after facing significant medical issues, and I had to pay $8,000 out of pocket before I was able to receive the procedure on my back. While I'm grateful the surgery is behind me, I am now in the recovery phase and unable to work for the time being.

During this time, I am struggling to keep up with basic living expenses such as mortgage, utilities, and daily needs while I recover and work toward returning to my job. My goal with this fundraiser is simply to stay afloat financially until I am cleared to return to work and pay the credit cards I had to use for surgery.

Any support whether it's a donation or simply sharing this page means more than I can express. I appreciate any help during this difficult recover period. Thank you for your support. God Bless.