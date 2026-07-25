Support my healing journey

My name is Chevy, and I am reaching out for support during one of the most difficult seasons of my life. I am a mother working hard to overcome serious health challenges while trying to provide stability and security for my daughter.

I have been battling several health issues, including osteopenia, dysphagia, chronic pain, fatigue, and anorexia, which have affected both my physical and mental health. I am currently seeking treatment and taking the necessary time to heal so I can regain my strength and eventually return to work.

Right now, my biggest goal is to secure a safe and stable home for my daughter and me while I focus on recovery. The funds raised will help with housing and essential living expenses during this transition.

Any donation, no matter the amount, would make a meaningful difference in helping us get through this challenging time. If you are unable to donate, sharing my story would mean just as much.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, support, and for helping us move toward a healthier and more stable future.

With gratitude,

Chevy



