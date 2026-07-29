Support my healing and daily needs

Since breaking my wrist in May I’ve been unable to work. My medical cost not fully covered by insurance. I have to pay others to help with daily task that I can’t do my self. I’m falling behind with my car note and I need help with food and bills. I need help with food , gas and everyday living expenses while I heal. This injury has made it hard for me to do basic skills like cooking. It’s painful to drive which make it difficult to get the store or doctors office visit and everyday task. I will be starting therapy soon after my doctors clear me. Which mean I will have to handle on going medical cost and time away from work. I truly appreciate any assistance you can provide it will help me cover my basic needs as I recover and take some of the stress off. Especially not knowing exactly when I will be going back to work. Thanks you so much taking the time to read my request and any support you can offer during this challenging time.