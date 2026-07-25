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Support My Healing After a Life Changing Accident

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$2,080 USD

Fundraiser created byDavid Swinford

Fundraiser funds will be received by David Swinford

Support My Healing After a Life Changing Accident

Dave Leo Swinford was doing what he does almost every day — working hard as a DoorDasher on his e-bike — when his life changed in an instant.

On a routine delivery, Dave was struck by a car traveling nearly 50 mph. The impact slammed his face and head into the windshield, causing a traumatic brain injury (TBI). He was violently thrown from the bike, his left leg twisting with such force that it resulted in a severe compound fracture of both the tibia and fibula. The bones broke through the skin, and his ankle was left twisted nearly off his leg.

The injuries have been devastating. Dave now faces a long and difficult recovery process that includes multiple surgeries, extensive physical therapy, and ongoing medical care for his TBI. The accident has left him unable to work, creating overwhelming medical bills and making it impossible to keep up with his regular household expenses.

Despite the trauma, Dave remains hopeful. With enough love, support, and resources, doctors believe he has a real chance at a near-full recovery. Every contribution will directly help cover his mounting medical costs, rehabilitation, and basic living expenses during this critical time.

Dave has always been the type of person who helps others — now he needs the community’s help to get back on his feet.

Any amount — whether a donation, a share, or a kind word — means more than you know.


UPDATE!!


During all the tests, scans, mris, they discovered a mass between my kidneys and liver. So they ordered a biopsy.

the biopsy came back as a super aggressive and extremely rare cancer, especially for someone my age. This tumor is also putting pressure on the veins going into my right leg, and causing clots into my lungs and giving me a Pulmonary Embolism and extending healing time to my shattered leg. i was inpatient in the hospital from May 16th to June 29th. I came home with a mailbox full of bills and unable to be able to walk to the mailbox to fetch them. I've received disconnect notices on almost all of my bills and need to pay June and July's rent. 

SO I'm Dealing with,

Rare Cancer

Pulmonary Embolism

Shattered Leg



I went from active and vibrant to fighting to go to the bathroom. And I can't believe that God kept me alive, only to make me homeless or without electricity in the middle of summer in Florida.Unable to walk or even have energy to wheelchair because of the PE.


It's way too much for a person to face alone. Please help us make it through this traumatic moment of our lives.

When and if I survive this? I'm devoting myself to other who may have to face similar situations.

Thank You Jesus.

And I thank anyone and everyone who can help or even share our struggles.

Thank You


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