Support my goal of going PRO

Hi guys, my name is Ali. You probably have no idea who I am.





I am an up and coming valorant pro. You think I’m lying? I reached #1 ranked in NA (albeit only for one day). There’s a long way to go but trust me, I will get there. Right now I need a new PC to optimize my gameplay. I am a measly 900 dollars short, so please donate, all you altruistic lads. I promise I will remember all my day ones when I’m in the big leagues. And I will repay you all handsomely. ❤️❤️❤️





That’s all. Please pay only what you are comfortable with. Even if it is a single cent, I will still be extremely grateful for your contribution.





Thank you very much!