Support My Fight to Reclaim My Future

Life changed in ways I never expected.





Over the past 3 years, I have been going through an extremely difficult legal situation that has prevented me from working and rebuilding my life the way I once could. Something beyond my control has left me struggling financially and emotionally, facing uncertainty every day.





There were moments when I felt completely overwhelmed, but I made a promise to myself: I would not give up.





Instead of losing hope, I chose to keep moving forward. Since traditional work opportunities are no longer available to me, I am trying to build something of my own a way to earn an honest income, support myself, and continue defending my future. I don't want to be defined by my circumstances. I want the chance to stand back up.





This journey has been incredibly challenging. Legal expenses and the inability to work have placed a heavy burden on me, but I still believe that better days are possible. I am fighting not just to survive, but to rebuild my life again.





Today, I am reaching out with humility and hope.





Your support whether through a donation or simply sharing my story will help me continue building a path toward goal and give me the strength to keep defending myself and moving forward.





A chance to keep going.

A chance to create something meaningful.

A chance to reclaim my future.





Every contribution, no matter how small, brings me one step closer .

Thank you for believing in me and for being part of my journey.



