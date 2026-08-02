Support My Fight Against Kidney & GI Cancer

Hello,





I am reaching out for support in the midst of very troubling circumstances. I was recently diagnosed with clear cell renal cell carcinoma, an aggressive form of kidney cancer. Since then, life has changed very quickly for me and my family.





The Current Situation:

I am under the care of the incredible teams at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital, where doctors are moving urgently toward surgery and treatment. In the midst of this process, additional imaging revealed a 5.2 cm gastrointestinal stromal tumor near my GE junction. This is an aggressive malignant tumor, adding even more uncertainty and urgency to the road ahead. Right now, my focus is on getting the care, treatment, and support I need as doctors work to fully understand the extent of what I'm facing.





The Challenge Ahead:

As many families unfortunately learn during medical crises, the financial burden can become overwhelming almost overnight. Between major surgery, hospital stays, follow-up care, medications, travel for appointments, and the loss of income during recovery, the costs are already mounting quickly.





Donations from this fundraiser will go directly to:

• Surgery and hospital expenses

• Cancer treatment and ongoing medical care

• Recovery support and follow-up appointments

• Medications and medical travel costs

• Basic living expenses during his inability to work

• Helping family remain close and present throughout his treatment and recovery





Having the support of loved ones around me during this battle has been invaluable.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to me.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during this incredibly difficult time.