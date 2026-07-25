Support My Family While I Fight POTS please

My name is Marat, and I am a husband and a father to a young daughter. Over the past two months, I have been unable to work because of serious health problems that have greatly affected my daily life.





I am dealing with symptoms of POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome) and gastrointestinal health issues, and I am currently undergoing medical evaluation and treatment. Standing for long periods, walking, and doing physical work have become extremely difficult, making it impossible for me to continue working at my job right now.





My wife is doing everything she can to support our family, but we are struggling to cover rent, food, medical appointments, medications, and other basic living expenses while I focus on recovery.





Every donation, no matter how small, will help us get through this difficult time. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would also mean a great deal to us.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, support, and prayers. I truly hope to recover, return to work, and provide for my family again.