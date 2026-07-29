Support my family in difficult times





My name is OLARA MICHEAL, and I am humbly reaching out for support during a very difficult season in my family’s life. We are facing serious financial challenges that have affected our daily living, food, school needs, and basic family responsibilities. Despite working hard and remaining faithful, life has become very challenging for us.

As a family, we continue to trust God and remain hopeful for a better tomorrow. We believe that through the kindness and compassion of people with good hearts, we can overcome this difficult situation. Any support given will help provide food, essential needs, education support for children, and stability for our family during this hard time.

We are not giving up, and we continue praying for strength and open doors. Your contribution, prayers, and sharing of our story will mean so much to us. No amount is too small, because every act of kindness brings hope to our family.

Thank you for standing with us in love, compassion, and support. May God bless you abundantly.