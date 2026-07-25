Support My Education: Laptop & Industrial Training

Hello, my name is Achusi Divine, and I am a Software Engineering student at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Nigeria.

I am raising funds to help me purchase a laptop and pay for my upcoming Industrial Training (SIWES) registration, which begins this September.

I currently own a laptop, but it is an old model that has developed serious hardware problems. I've repaired it before, hoping to extend its life, but it has now reached the point where it is no longer usable. As a Software Engineering student, I rely heavily on a computer for programming, software development, assignments, projects, and research. Without a reliable laptop, keeping up with my coursework and preparing for industrial training has become extremely difficult.

In addition to needing a new laptop, I also have to pay my SIWES registration fee, which is a significant financial burden for me and my family.

Any amount you choose to give, no matter how small, will bring me closer to achieving my educational goals. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean a great deal to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. Your kindness will have a lasting impact on my education and future career.