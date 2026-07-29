Support my education journey in Nigeria

Hi, my name is Udom Favour ,I’m from imo state Nigeria, and I’m asking for help to continue my education.





Right now I’m unable to pay for some textbooks that will be forced to have a carryover without it.





I’m a 200 level student of Library and information science in the University of Portharcourt. I’ve always taken my studies seriously, and I’m determined to finish what I started.





*What I need:*

- ₦: Textbooks and materials

- ₦: Transport to enter school





*Total goal: ₦150,000





Every naira brings me closer to staying in school and finishing this term. I’ll post updates and receipts so you can see how your gift is used.





If you can’t give, sharing this campaign means a lot.





Thank you for taking time to read my story and for any help you can give. May God bless you.





Sincerely,

Udom Favour