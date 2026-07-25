Support My Education and Career Journey





Hello, my name is Olawale Oyekunle , and I am raising funds to pursue my education and build a better future. I am from Nigeria and have worked hard to improve my life, but financial challenges have made it difficult to continue my studies and achieve my career goals.

I am passionate about studying and gaining skills that will allow me to secure a stable job, support my family, and make a positive impact in my community. The funds raised will be used for tuition fees, visa processing, travel expenses, accommodation, and other educational costs.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will bring me one step closer to achieving my dream. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also mean a lot to me.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and belief in my future. May God bless you abundantly.



