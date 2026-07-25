Support My Eagle Scout Service Project- Cam Sauter

The Pearland Memorial VFW Post 7109 serves veterans and their families throughout Pearland and the surrounding communities. In addition to supporting veterans, the VFW hosts numerous events and gatherings for local residents.





Currently, the stage in the main hall is only accessible by stairs, preventing some members and guests from accessing it independently. The need for an ADA-compliant ramp became clear when a visitor who used a wheelchair had to be physically lifted onto the stage. No one should have to rely on others to participate in community events.





As my Scout service project, I am raising funds to purchase and install an ADA-compliant ramp and ramp cart, ensuring that all veterans, members, and visitors can safely and independently access the stage for years to come.

The total cost of this project is approximately $5,000.





Thank you for your generosity and support of this important community project.

Cameron Sauter