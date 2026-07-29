Support My E Bike and Content Creation Journey

Hi, my name is Dom, and I’m 15 years old. I’m currently trying to save up for an e-bike that would help me with transportation, making content, and earning money doing small jobs around my area.





I’ve been working on YouTube content, editing videos, helping people locally, and trying different ways to earn money on my own. An e-bike would help me get around easier, make more videos, and reach more opportunities without always needing rides.





I’m trying to work hard and save as much as I can myself, but any support helps me get closer to my goal. Even sharing this fundraiser means a lot to me.





Thank you to everyone who supports me and believes in what I’m trying to build.