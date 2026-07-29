Support My Dream to Become a Mother 🙏

I am currently undergoing fertility treatment — my only chance to become a mother.





The treatment costs around ₪50,000, and I am already struggling with debts of about ₪350,000.





My goal is ₪200,000 to help cover urgent medical expenses and part of my financial burden.





I have attached English medical records with my name and Arabic payment receipts as proof. Some details are hidden for privacy, but all documents are related to my treatment.





Even a small donation can make a difference 🙏 If you can’t donate, please share my story.



