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Support My Dream of Becoming an Animal Feed Suppli

Goal₦500,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byBuabe Bright

Fundraiser funds will be received by Buabe Bright

Support My Dream of Becoming an Animal Feed Suppli


Help Me Build a Sustainable Animal Feed Business

My name is Buabe Bright, I am reaching out with hope for an opportunity to build a better future through entrepreneurship.

For years, I have worked diligently under someone else, gaining valuable experience while supporting myself as best I could. Although I am grateful for the opportunity to work, I have always dreamed of owning a business that would provide financial stability for me and allow me to contribute to my community.

I want to start an animal feed business, supplying quality feed for poultry, fish, goats, and other livestock. Livestock farming is an essential part of our local economy, and many farmers depend on reliable, affordable feed to keep their animals healthy and productive. My goal is to become a trusted supplier who helps farmers succeed while creating a sustainable source of income for myself.

Unfortunately, I do not have the capital needed to purchase my initial stock, secure a shop, and cover the basic costs of starting the business. That is why I am asking for your support.

Every contribution, no matter the size, will go directly toward purchasing animal feed, setting up the business, and serving local farmers. Your generosity will not only help me become financially independent but also support the agricultural community by making quality animal feed more accessible.

This is more than a business to me—it is an opportunity to change my life through honest work, dedication, and service to others. I am committed to using every donation responsibly and working hard to make this business successful.

Thank you for believing in my dream and for any support you are able to give. Your kindness brings me one step closer to building a substanable future.

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