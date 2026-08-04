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Support My Data Science Education with a Reliable

Goal€1,300 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byJudy Kiarie

Support My Data Science Education with a Reliable

Hello,

My name is Judy. I'm a graduate student in France pursuing a career in data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Every day, I'm working to develop the technical skills needed to succeed in a field that is transforming industries around the world.

My studies revolve around programming, data analysis, and machine learning. I spend countless hours learning, experimenting, and building projects using Python, Jupyter Notebooks, SQL, Docker, Apache Spark, TensorFlow, PyTorch, Git, and local AI models. These aren't just classroom exercises but they're the foundation of the portfolio I'm building for internships and my future career.

Unfortunately, my current laptop has become my biggest obstacle.

Many of the tools I use require significant computing resources. Running multiple development environments, working with larger datasets, experimenting with machine learning models, and using Docker containers often push my laptop beyond its limits. What should be productive study sessions frequently become long periods of waiting for code to run, applications to respond, or my system to recover from slowdowns.

After carefully researching my options, I've decided to save for a MacBook Air (24 GB Unified Memory, 512 GB SSD). I chose this configuration because it provides the performance, memory, and reliability needed to support my coursework and personal projects throughout the remainder of my degree.

This laptop will allow me to:

• Build machine learning and AI projects with TensorFlow and PyTorch.

• Analyze larger datasets using Python, pandas, and SQL.

• Run Docker containers and development environments more efficiently.

• Explore Apache Spark and other big data technologies.

• Continue building a professional portfolio for internships and future employment.

I'm contributing as much as I can from my own savings, and I'm asking for help covering the remaining cost. Every contribution, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to having the tools I need to continue my education without being limited by my hardware.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would also mean a great deal to me.

I'll keep supporters updated throughout my journey by sharing the projects I build, the new skills I learn, and the milestones I achieve. My hope is that everyone who supports this campaign can see the real impact their generosity has had on my education and future career.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting my education.


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