Support My Dad After Leg Amputation

My dad comes from very humble beginnings. He has been a hardworking man his entire life and has always done everything he could to support his family, his children, and even his grandchildren. He is the kind of person who never stops helping others.





In our family, my dad has always been the one everyone depends on. He was the only person in the house who could drive for many years, always taking family members wherever they needed to go — school runs, doctor’s appointments, shopping, and helping anyone who needed him.





His job has also always been about helping people. For years, he has worked driving disabled children from their homes to their schools every single day, picking them up in the morning and bringing them home safely in the afternoon. He is known for being joyful, funny, caring, and always making people smile.





But over the last 10 years, his health has become a struggle. After the heartbreaking loss of his younger son, my dad went through a major heart surgery due to blocked arteries. Alongside that, he has battled diabetes for many years.





Recently, what started as a small infection on his toe became something much more serious. Despite seeing different doctors, taking antibiotics, and trying many treatments, the infection continued to get worse because his circulation was severely affected by blocked arteries in his leg. Sadly, doctors have now confirmed that his leg will need to be amputated above the knee.





My father is 63 years old, and this surgery will completely change his life.





I currently live in New Zealand while my parents live in Argentina, and being so far away during this difficult time has been very hard emotionally. I am doing everything I can to help and support them, but the reality is that this journey ahead will be long, physically, emotionally, and financially.





My dad has always been the person carrying everyone else’s worries on his shoulders. He worries about his children, his grandchildren, the family, and how everyone is doing. Now, I would love for him to feel that he is not alone and that there are people willing to support him during this difficult chapter of his life.





I am humbly asking for any help, no matter how small, to support my dad through his surgery, recovery, medical needs, and daily living expenses while he adapts to this new reality.





If you are able to donate, share this page, or simply keep my dad and our family in your thoughts and prayers, it would mean the world to us.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, support, and generosity during this difficult time.



