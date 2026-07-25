Support My CoWorker Mission Year 2026/2027

Dear family, friends, acquaintances, and all brothers and sisters in Christ

I hope you are all doing well.

Some of you may have already heard that for quite some time I have had the desire to do a missionary CoWorker year with Regnum Christi Mission Corps in the United States. Over the past months, I have been preparing for it step by step. Recently, I received my acceptance into the program, and I am expected to begin with the summer course in July. After that, my assignment in the United States will begin.

With this letter, I would like to give you a small insight into why I have chosen this path and how you can accompany me on it.

Why have I decided to do this?

I believe that now is the right time. After finishing my Fachabitur in business, I could have started directly with university studies or an apprenticeship. Instead, I have consciously decided to take one year for this CoWorker year.

Faith has been accompanying me for many years. I was especially shaped by my time at the Apostolic School in Bad Münstereifel, a Catholic boys’ seminary. There, I was able to get to know my faith more deeply and build a personal relationship with God.

With this year, I want to consciously give God my time. Through it, I want to show Him my willingness and be open to where He leads me.

What will the CoWorker year look like?

The year begins with a three-week preparation course, the IFC, in Rome. After that, I will be assigned to a location in the United States.

There, I will mainly work with children and young people — in schools, parishes, and camps. Daily life will consist of prayer, work with the youth, and different apostolic activities. We will also go on missions and take part in special events together, such as the priestly ordinations in April.

How can you support me?

If you would like to accompany me on this path, I would be grateful for any spiritual as well as financial support.

Above all, I ask for your prayers. I am convinced that this year will shape me and that I will need God’s guidance on this path.

Since the entire CoWorker year is financed through donations.





During the year, I will include you in my prayers.

Thank you for taking the time to read my letter.

I am grateful for everyone who accompanies me on this path — whether through prayer or financial support.





With gratitude,

Karol



