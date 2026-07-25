Support My College Tuition in Harare, ZW

Hello, my name is Steven and I am a college student in Harare, Zimbabwe.





I am currently studying Software Engineering at University of Zimbabwe (UZ). Education is my greatest opportunity to build a better future for myself and to help support my family.





I am raising funds to cover my tuition and related school expenses for this academic year. Due to the rising cost of education and financial challenges at home, my family is unable to cover the full amount alone.





Without this support, I will be forced to defer my studies and lose valuable time.





GOAL BREAKDOWN:

- Tuition Fees: R22,000 ZAR

- Registration & Exam Fees: R3,500 ZAR

- Books & Study Materials: R2,000 ZAR

- Transport: R1,000 ZAR

Total Goal: R28,500 ZAR / approx $1500 USD





I am committed to my studies and will provide regular updates, academic results, and receipts to show how every donation is used with full transparency.





Any amount makes a difference — R100, R500, R1000. Your kindness will help me stay in school and achieve my dreams.





Thank you so much for believing in my education and supporting a student from Zimbabwe.





God bless you.