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Support My boyfriend's Life-Changing Surgery

Goal$22,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJordan Ainsworth

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jordan Ainsworth

Support My boyfriend's Life-Changing Surgery

I never imagined I would be creating a fundraiser like this, but we have reached a point where we can no longer do this alone.

My boyfriend's has struggled with dental problems for most of his life. When he was born, he suffered from a severe calcium deficiency that affected the development of his teeth and oral health. What started as a condition beyond his control has turned into years of pain, infections, broken teeth, and constant discomfort.

Today, the damage has become so severe that he needs extensive full-mouth dental surgery and dentures. His insurance will not cover the treatment, leaving us facing a cost that is simply impossible for us to afford on our own.

Watching someone you love suffer every single day is heartbreaking. There are days when he can barely eat without pain or even brush his teeth without pieces breaking off. He avoids smiling in photos and often covers his mouth when he talks or laughs because he is embarrassed by the condition of his teeth. The confident, outgoing man I fell in love with has become increasingly self-conscious, and the constant pain has taken a toll on both his physical and emotional well-being.

What hurts the most is knowing that so much of this was never his fault. He didn't choose this. He didn't neglect his health. He has spent years trying to manage a condition that began before he even had a chance in life.

The surgery and dentures would give him something many of us take for granted: the ability to eat without pain, speak comfortably, smile without embarrassment, and live without the constant fear of worsening dental problems.

We are asking for help raising funds to cover the cost of his surgery, dentures, medical appointments, and recovery expenses. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings him one step closer to living a life free from pain.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult time. We are grateful for every share, every donation, and every person who helps us give him a reason to smile again.

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