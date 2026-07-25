Support Mrs. Ejikeme for breast cancer treatment

Mrs. Juliet Ejikeme, a 40-year-old petty trader from Owerri North LGA, Imo State, is courageously battling breast cancer.

She is the loving mother of four young children, with the eldest only 10 years old. So far she has already undergone several medical tests—including histology, biopsy, and scans—and has had two surgeries to remove breast lumps at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri. Medical reports and receipts are available.

She now needs continued treatment, but the cost is more than her family can bear.

We are appealing for your support. Every donation, no matter the size, will help pay for her treatment and give this mother a chance to recover and continue caring for her children.

If you cannot donate, please share this message with others. Your kindness, prayers, and generosity can make a life-changing difference.

Thank you for standing with Juliet in her fight against breast cancer. ❤



