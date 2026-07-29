Support mother and daughter

Brittany, a hard working single mom and business owner, has been in an ongoing battle for full custody of her toddler daughter. The legal fees have been piling up, while the abuse of the legal system from her ex ceases to stop. We are coming together as her friend and sisters to help ease the financial stress in any way for Brittany, so she can continue to be represented legally and professionally.

Along with legal fees, there is no child support being received and everything has landed on Brittany for care of her daughter.

As the Body of Christ, will you help lighten the load in any amount of donation, and may God give back to you 2 fold of what you sow into the lives of these two ladies.

thank you!