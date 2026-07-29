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Support Mom & Her NICU Warrior

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlexis Smith

Support Mom & Her NICU Warrior

Help a Mom of Six Focus on Healing While Her Newborn Fights

If you’ve ever met her, you know she is one of the strongest, most selfless moms you’ll ever meet. She has spent her life putting her children first, and now she needs our help.

Just days ago, she welcomed her sixth beautiful baby into the world. What should have been a joyful delivery quickly became an emergency when her sweet little boy unexpectedly turned breech during her induction, leading to an emergency C-section.

Her precious son was born weighing just 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was diagnosed with gastroschisis, a condition where the intestines develop outside of the baby’s body. He is currently in the NICU, where doctors are carefully working to return his intestines to where they belong. While he has a long road ahead, he is already showing everyone just how strong he is by breathing completely on his own.

As any parent can imagine, she wants nothing more than to be by her baby’s side every moment. But while she is recovering from major surgery and caring for her newborn, life doesn’t stop. She still has five children at home who need her, and the bills continue to come due.

We’re hoping to lift some of that burden so she can focus on what matters most:

  1. Recovering from her emergency C-section.
  2. Spending as much time as possible with her son in the NICU.
  3. Caring for her five children at home.
  4. Covering essential household expenses such as rent, utilities, groceries, gas, and other necessities during this incredibly difficult season.

If you are able to give—whether it’s $5, $25, or more—every donation will make a meaningful difference. If giving isn’t possible right now, sharing this fundraiser and keeping this family in your prayers is just as appreciated.

Thank you for surrounding this family with love, hope, and support. Together, we can help ease the financial stress so this incredible mom can focus on healing and on bringing her little warrior home.

Please continue praying for her sweet baby as he grows stronger each day. We believe brighter days are ahead, and we can’t wait to celebrate the day he finally comes home.

With love and gratitude,

A friend who wants to help


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