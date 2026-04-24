SUPPORT MISSION IN CHAD

MORE ABOUT CHAD AND WHY YOUR SUPPORT IS IMPORTANT?

Located in north-central Africa within the Sahel region and the 10/40 Window, Chad has a population of approximately 20 million people representing more than 140 ethnic groups. Many of these have little or no access to the gospel, and approximately 95% of the country is Islamic. While the northern and central regions are predominantly Muslim, the south is largely Christian and animist. Chad also faces significant challenges, including insecurity, poverty, acute hunger, and a large influx of refugees fleeing the civil war in Sudan.

​Our Vision: Our vision is to see self-supporting, self-governing, and self-extending indigenous churches established among our assigned people group, empowering local believers to lead and multiply. In addition to evangelism, discipleship, and church planting, we hope and pray that God will enable us to initiate sustainable community development projects that help local believers flourish physically while multiplying spiritually.

​Your generous one-time or monthly gift makes a direct difference in sustaining this vital work. Thank you for your prayers and financial partnership