Support Milos colon surgery

﻿﻿I’m asking for help raising $4,000 for my dog, Milo’s, emergency surgery.

Milo is a 4 year old mixed breed I adopted from a local shelter after he had been there for months waiting for someone to take him home. He was shy and scared when I first met him, but over time he turned into the sweetest, most loving dog and has been my best friend ever since.

A few days ago, he stopped eating and started getting really sick. After taking him to the vet, they found he has an intestinal blockage and needs surgery to remove it. Without treatment, it can quickly become life threatening.

The cost of the surgery, testing, and recovery care is around $4,000, which is more than I can manage on my own right now.

Milo has already had a hard start to life, and after everything he’s been through, he deserves the chance to get better and keep living the happy life he finally got.

If you’re able to donate, even a small amount would help more than I can say. If you can’t donate, sharing this would mean just as much.

Thank you for any support, kindness, and prayers for Milo while we try to get him the care he needs.💚💚💚



