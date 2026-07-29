Support Miguel Cordero on His Road to Recovery

On Monday night, my dad was taken to the hospital by ambulance after experiencing dizziness and pressure in his head. After undergoing testing, we learned that he had suffered a minor stroke in his cerebellum, the part of the brain that helps control balance and coordination.





Thankfully, he is receiving excellent care and is currently recovering while doctors continue to closely monitor his condition. While we are grateful for the progress he has made so far, we are still navigating what the road ahead looks like and how long his recovery may take.





My dad is the primary provider for his household, and during this difficult and uncertain time, I would like to help ease some of the financial burden on him and his wife. Medical expenses, time away from work, and the unknowns that come with recovery can add up quickly.





Anyone who knows my dad knows how hardworking, selfless, and caring he is. He has touched the lives of so many people, and our family has been overwhelmed by the love, prayers, and support we’ve already received.





If you feel led to donate, no amount is too small and every contribution is deeply appreciated. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping my dad in your thoughts and prayers means just as much.





Thank you for helping us support him as he focuses on healing and recovery. ❤️





— The Cordero Family