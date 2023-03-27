support Michael's bill battle vs BRAIN cancer

Michael has always been the person others could count on. Since he was 18 years old, he's built his own business through hard work, determination, and integrity. He has always been there for the people he loves. Years before his own diagnosis, when I was diagnosed with a pancreatic tumor in my late twenties, Michael never left my side. Through surgeries, uncertainty, and recovery, he became my rock, offering unwavering love and support every step of the way.





Outside of work, Michael finds joy in life's simple pleasures. He loves cheering on the Florida Gators, spending time in the garden, playing video games, watching films, listening to '90s music, sneaking gummy bears, and spoiling our four rescue cats: Goose, Biscuit, Barn, and Grommet.





He has spent his life showing up for others without hesitation. None of us ever imagined that one day he would be the one needing others to show up for him.





In July 2022, everything changed.

Michael suffered a tonic-clonic seizure in his sleep, leading to the discovery of a mass in his brain. He later underwent a craniotomy to remove as much of the tumor as possible and was diagnosed with a Grade 2 astrocytoma affecting the frontoparietal region of his brain.

Just when we thought the hardest part was behind us, Michael suffered a devastating hemorrhage near the surgical site while recovering in the hospital. He required emergency surgery to evacuate the bleed. Although the procedure saved his life, the hemorrhage resulted in a traumatic brain injury (TBI), forever changing the course of his recovery.





Following surgery, Michael underwent radiation therapy and chemotherapy with temozolomide (TMZ), followed by maintenance chemotherapy with temozolomide and lomustine over the course of the following year.

In 2023, while continuing treatment for his own brain cancer, Michael experienced another heartbreaking loss. His father had been battling cancer himself before suffering a stroke. He passed away that year, leaving Michael without one of his greatest supporters during the fight of his own life. Their bond was incredibly close, and losing his father while navigating surgeries, treatments, and recovery was a profound heartbreak that our family continues to carry.





In 2025, Michael experienced a breakthrough seizure that required emergency medical care. Subsequent imaging showed evidence of a transient ischemic attack (TIA), adding another challenge to his recovery.





Then, in early 2026, we learned that Michael had developed significant brain edema and delayed radiation necrosis, a serious complication of the radiation used to treat his tumor. MRI findings also raised concern for possible recurrence. He was restarted on dexamethasone and began Avastin treatments to reduce the swelling and damage caused by the radiation.





Today, Michael lives with progressive neurological impairments. He experiences progressive cognitive impairment, left-sided weakness, impaired coordination and balance, severe fatigue, short-term memory loss, intermittent confusion, reduced concentration, agitation, and difficulty processing information. He is no longer able to drive and increasingly relies on assistance with everyday activities.

Watching someone you love slowly lose pieces of the life they once knew is a heartbreak that is difficult to put into words. Brain cancer has changed so much for Michael, including his independence, his health, and many of the things that once came so easily. But it has never taken the gentle, compassionate man I married. Beneath everything this disease has changed, he is still the same person who stood beside me through my darkest days. I still see him there, fighting every single day. As long as he continues to fight, I'll be right beside him, just as he was beside me when I needed him most.

Unfortunately, brain cancer affects far more than physical health. It has brought years of surgeries, treatments, medications, complications, and uncertainty. It has also created an overwhelming financial burden that continues to grow.





As Michael's primary caregiver, I have had to balance caring for him with maintaining our household and navigating the countless responsibilities that come with a life-altering illness. Every appointment, every treatment, every setback has required us to adapt to a new reality.





Your generosity will help ease some of that burden by assisting with:





Ongoing medical treatment and specialist care

Palliative and supportive care

Prescription medications

Travel to medical appointments

Household and living expenses while Michael is unable to work

Other essential costs directly related to the effects of his illness





Asking for help has never come easily to us. Michael has spent his life working hard, supporting those he loves, and quietly showing up whenever someone needed him. Today, we're asking for that same kindness to be extended to him.

Whether you're able to make a donation or simply share Michael's story, your support means more than words can express. Every act of kindness helps lighten our burden and reminds us that we are not facing this journey alone.





With gratitude,

Kristina & Michael Tabb

Thank you for standing beside Michael.



