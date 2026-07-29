Support Micahs Journey To Camp!

Hi, my name is Micah Warfield, and I’m apart of Young Life at Summer Creek High School. Being involved in Young Life has helped me make so many meaningful friendships and has made me feel more comfortable and connected in my relationships with others and especially in my relationship with God. Through Young Life, I’m learning how to remember and trust God in every situation, no matter what life looks like.

I’m hoping to attend camp so I can continue growing in my faith and strengthen the connections I’ve made through Young Life. I also hope to become a Young Life student leader in the near future so I can encourage and support others the same way this community has supported me. Any donation or support would mean so much to me and would help make this experience possible. Thank you!





Funds are being transferred/collected by my mother Brittany Wilson







