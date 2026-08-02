SUPPORT MERRIE FOR MAYOR - AMERICA 250 CAMPAIGN

AMERICA 250 CAMPAIGN

"Make America's Capitol Great Again" on November 3, 2026 by supporting Write-In Candidate Merrie Turner for the Office of Mayor of Washington, DC. 250 years ago her ancestor Colonel William Curd fought with Gen. George Washington in the cause for freedom in the American Revolution. Her father, Lt. Arrington Turner led the 70th tank battalion in General Patton's Army from Normandy Beach to the Ardennes defeating the Nazis. Rev. Merrie Turner considers it a divine calling to run for Mayor. Since 1993 she has hosted the "Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast" on Inauguration Day gathering people of faith to worship and pray. With God's help she intends to defend the Capitol of the United States of America from all enemies both foreign and domestic and co-labor with the Office of the Presidency to restore the soul of the nation. Please contribute financially to Merrie for Mayor campaign & help us realize the vision of "One Nation Under God." Psalm 35



