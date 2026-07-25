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Support Mental Health Victims in East Africa

GoalKES 9,825,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byAllan SangE

Fundraiser funds will be received by Allan SangE

Support Mental Health Victims in East Africa

WHAT ARE WE RAISING FUNDS FOR?

We are raising funds to support mental health victims in Kenya and East Africa through community-based programs that promote healing, hope, and recovery.

The funds will help us run sports activities, nature hangouts, peer support groups, counseling referrals, awareness campaigns, and community outreach.

Our goal is to create safe spaces where people can talk, heal, connect, and rebuild their lives with dignity.


WHY THIS CAUSE MATTERS

Mental health challenges are rising across Kenya and East Africa, yet many people still suffer in silence. Stigma, poverty, lack of support, and limited access to care make recovery even harder.

Many young people feel alone, misunderstood, and hopeless.

But with the right support, people can heal and thrive. This is why we are committed to standing with those affected and creating real, lasting change in our communities.


WHO WE ARE

We are a team of mental health advocates, volunteers, youth leaders, and community members working together to break the silence, reduce stigma, and bring healing to our communities.

Our cofounder, Allan Sang, is a mental health advocate and community champion from Kenya.

He has personally experienced mental health challenges he has had three bipolar/schizoaffective episodes and has been admitted to a mental hospital for treatment and recovery. That journey changed his life and gave him a deep understanding of what many go through.

Today, Allan uses his story to inspire others and to create safe spaces where people feel seen, heard, and supported.


WHAT WE DO

We support individuals and communities through:

  1. Sports for mental health - football, walks, and physical activities that promote emotional wellness.
  2. Nature hangouts - healing sessions in nature to reduce stress and restore peace
  3. Peer support & talk circles - safe, confidential spaces to share and heal together
  4. Mental health education - awareness sessions in schools, communities, and youth groups
  5. Referrals & support - connecting people to professional help when needed
  6. Community outreach - reaching out to the most vulnerable and forgotten


HOW THE FUNDS WILL BE USED

Your support will help us cover program costs such as sports equipment, transport, venue hire, counseling sessions, educational materials, nature activities, snacks, outreach supplies, and administrative costs.

Every contribution, big or small, helps us reach more people and save more lives.


Your donation is an investment in hope, healing, and a better future for our communities.


OUR VISION

A compassionate, stigma-free society where. every person experiencing a mental health challenge is supported, valued, and empowered to live a meaningful life.


Together, we can heal minds. Build hope. Transform lives.


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