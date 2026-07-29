Support Melissa Rein Lively and Philipp Ostermann

Friends of Melissa Rein Lively and Philipp Ostermann Have Created This Fundraiser to Help Them Through an Ongoing Legal and Media Crisis





We are creating this fundraiser as friends of Melissa Rein Lively and Philipp Ostermann because we have watched firsthand as their lives have been turned upside down by a misunderstanding in London that rapidly escalated into an international media storm.





For the last six months, Melissa and Philipp found themselves facing relentless and overwhelming public scrutiny, death threats, online attacks, reputational damage, and enormous emotional and financial pressure.





Melissa Rein Lively is a devoted American patriot, entrepreneur, and public relations executive who has spent much of her professional life advancing conservative causes, supporting America First values, and helping amplify voices aligned with the Trump movement and broader conservative principles. For years, she has worked tirelessly behind the scenes supporting political campaigns, conservative media initiatives, grassroots movements, and causes centered on free speech, American exceptionalism, and the future of the country she deeply loves.





Those who know Melissa personally know her as someone who has dedicated her life and career to fighting for what she believes in, often at great personal and professional risk.

Philipp Ostermann, a private businessman in Germany, has also been deeply impacted by the intense global attention and fallout surrounding this matter. They are a wonderful and loving couple and it is very sad to see what the media has done to two good people who just want to spend their lives together and be happy.





What has been especially heartbreaking to witness is how quickly public narratives, baseless lies and online judgment spread internationally while legal proceedings remain ongoing. The media attention surrounding this situation has brought extraordinary stress and exposure into every aspect of their personal and professional lives.

Since this began, they have faced:

Significant international legal expenses Extensive travel and court-related costs Severe reputational and professional harm Online harassment, abuse, and threats Emotional stress, anxiety, and uncertainty about the future Major disruption to both their business and personal lives Health issues worsened by the out-of-control media circus





As friends, we have witnessed the emotional toll this ordeal has taken behind closed doors. Regardless of political affiliation or public opinion, no one deserves to endure this level of public targeting and personal devastation alone.





This fundraiser has been created to help support:

Legal representation and related legal expenses Court-related travel and accommodation costs Personal safety and security needs Crisis management and reputational support Financial hardship caused by ongoing public fallout Healthcare needs





This is not about politics or asking anyone to take sides regarding an ongoing legal matter. It is about supporting two decent and hardworking people facing an extraordinarily difficult chapter of their lives under intense international scrutiny.





If you believe in compassion, fairness, due process, and supporting people during moments of crisis, we ask you to consider helping Melissa and Philipp during this painful time.





Every donation, share, and message of encouragement is deeply appreciated.

Thank you for your kindness and support.



