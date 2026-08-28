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Support Me in Starting My Own Business

GoalKSh 500,000 KES
RaisedKSh 0 KES

Fundraiser created byTimon Koech

Support Me in Starting My Own Business

Help Me Start My Small Business


Hello, my name is Timon, and I am raising funds to help me start a small business and create a sustainable source of income for myself.


I have been working hard to find opportunities and become financially independent, but starting a business requires some equipment and capital that I cannot currently afford. Rather than giving up, I have decided to ask for support from kind people who believe in giving someone a chance to build something for themselves.


The funds raised will be used to purchase the necessary equipment, materials, and supplies needed to launch my business. My goal is to build a reliable business that can support me financially and grow over time.


Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a real difference and bring me closer to achieving this goal. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean a lot to me.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give. Your generosity will help me take an important step toward building a better future through hard work and business.


Thank you so much for your support.

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