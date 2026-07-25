Support Me and the Animals Who Depend on Me

Hello,

My name is Kati, and I am a single mother from Estonia. Reaching out like this is one of the hardest things I have ever done, but right now I don't have many other options.

I am raising my 14-year-old daughter on my own. We also share our home with five cats and two dogs. They are not just pets—they are part of our family, and they depend on me every single day.

Recently, I lost my job unexpectedly. I am actively looking for a new one and applying wherever I can, but until I find work, I have no steady income. As a result, all of this month's bills are still unpaid, and I am struggling to cover even the most basic expenses.

My biggest worry is making sure my daughter has everything she needs and that our animals have food and proper care. They have always been there for us, and I cannot imagine letting them go hungry because of circumstances beyond my control.

If you choose to support us, every donation—no matter how small—will go toward essential living expenses, utility bills, food, and caring for our animals while I work to get back on my feet.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, prayers, and support give us hope during one of the most difficult times in our lives.

With gratitude,

Kati