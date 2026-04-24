Support May Boshoff's Mission to Athens, Greece

Hi friends,





From July 24 – August 3, 2026, I will be traveling to Athens, Greece, to partner with local churches and ministry leaders in sharing the Gospel, strengthening believers, and serving those in need.





For more than 23 years, I have dedicated my life to preaching the Gospel, making disciples, and helping people encounter Jesus Christ. This mission trip is an opportunity to continue that calling and support the work God is doing in Greece.





During this mission, I have partnered with local churches:

✝️ Preaching the Gospel and sharing the hope of Jesus Christ

📖 Teaching and equipping believers to minister the Gospel effectively

🤝 Encouraging and pouring into pastors, church leaders, and ministry teams

❤️ Ministering to refugees, vulnerable families, and those facing difficult circumstances

🏠 Serving in communities experiencing poverty and hardship

🙏 Praying with people, offering encouragement, and helping strengthen local churches





My goal is to raise $8,500 to help cover:

International airfare Lodging and transportation Meals and travel expenses Ministry outreach materials and resources Support for refugee and community outreach efforts Local ministry initiatives and practical needs





Your partnership allows me to focus on what matters most—bringing the message of Jesus Christ, equipping believers, and supporting the local Church in Greece.





Whether you choose to pray, give, or share this campaign with others, you become part of what God is doing through this mission.





Please pray for:

Open hearts to receive the Gospel Protection and wisdom throughout the trip Strength for local pastors and ministry leaders Refugees, families, and individuals who will be ministered to Lasting fruit from every opportunity God provides





Thank you for believing in the mission and for partnering with me to take the Gospel beyond borders.

Together, we can bring hope, encouragement, and the love of Christ to those who need it most.





"Go therefore and make disciples of all nations." — Matthew 28:19