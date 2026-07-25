Support Maxine's Cancer Journey

Many of you have reached out over the past few weeks asking how you can help my mom, Maxine. First, thank you. Your prayers, messages, meals, and encouragement have meant more than we can put into words.

This has all happened so incredibly fast. Just a few weeks ago, none of us could have imagined we'd be here.

What started as severe back pain quickly turned into emergency surgery after doctors discovered a tumor on Maxine's spine. Further testing revealed tumors in her lung, spine, and adrenal gland. She was rushed to SSM in St. Louis to undergo emergency spinal stabilization because doctors were very concerned she could become paralyzed. Thankfully, they were able to stabilize her spine and remove part of the spinal tumor.

Since then, she has been diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer, and our family has been thrown into a season that no one was prepared for.

Maxine will be starting radiation soon to help prevent the spinal tumor from growing back while her doctors determine the next steps for treating the lung and adrenal tumors. Alongside her medical treatment, she is also choosing to pursue additional treatments and supportive therapies that are not covered by insurance to help strengthen her body throughout this journey.

So many people have asked how they can help, and we wanted to create one place for those who feel led to come alongside her.

Every gift, no matter the amount, will go directly toward:

Medical bills and insurance deductibles Treatments, therapies, and supplements that are not covered by insurance Gas, hotels, meals, and travel expenses for appointments and treatments Helping replace lost income while Maxine is unable to work during treatment

We've also put together a wishlist with some of the specific items she'll be using throughout treatment for anyone who would rather help in that way.

If you're not able to give financially, we completely understand. Your prayers, encouraging messages, and simply sharing this fundraiser are just as meaningful to us.

More than anything, we know God is in control. While this journey has been unexpected, our hope is firmly rooted in Him. Thank you for loving our family, praying for my mom, and walking beside us through this season.

"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." — Philippians 4:13







