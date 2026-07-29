Support Matthew Pettway’s Cancer Journey

Matthew Pettway has recently been diagnosed with kidney cancer. As he begins the difficult journey of surgery to remove his left kidney and treatments, he and his family are facing challenges that no one should have to face. Anyone who has experienced cancer knows that the battle extends far beyond the physical effects of treatment. Between medical appointments, treatments, medicine, travel, and time away from work, the costs quickly add up.





I am asking for help to ease some of the burden for Matt and his family during this difficult time. Donations of any size will make a difference and help cover costs for medical expenses, bills, and other necessities while Matt focuses on what matters most—his health and recovery. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping Matt in your prayers is equally appreciated. Every act of kindness, whether it's a contribution, a meal, or simply words of encouragement, means more than you know.





Thank you for your generosity, support, and prayers. Together, we can help Matt navigate this journey with a little less worry and a lot more hope.