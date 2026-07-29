Support Marry in the Battle Against Stage 4

Dear friends, family, and kind supporters around the world,

We are reaching out today with heavy hearts and a desperate hope for help.

Our beloved Marry has been diagnosed with late-stage cancer. After months of hospital visits, painful treatments, and emotional struggles, doctors have now recommended urgent medical care that may offer one final chance to save her life.

The cost of treatment, medications, hospital care, and travel expenses is far beyond what our family can manage alone. We never imagined we would be in a position where we must ask others for help, but today we are holding onto hope and the kindness of compassionate people.

Marry is not just a patient. She is a loving [mother/daughter/friend] who means everything to our family and community. Despite the pain and fear, Marry continues to fight with courage every single day.

Every donation — no matter how small — will go directly toward:

Chemotherapy: €4,000 Hospital care: €6,500 Medications: €2,000 Travel expenses: €1,500

If you are unable to donate, please help us by sharing this campaign with others. Your support, prayers, and kindness mean more than words can express.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with us during the most difficult time of our lives.

With gratitude and hope,

Marry family and friends



