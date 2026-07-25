Support Mark Kaiser on his Cancer Journey

In December 2025, Mark was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. While multiple myeloma is not currently curable, it is treatable. On July 20, Mark will undergo a bone marrow (stem cell) transplant. Our prayer is that this treatment will provide a long period of remission, but the recovery will be challenging. Mark will spend several weeks in isolation and will be unable to work for approximately three months.





As Mark begins this next phase of treatment, there will be financial needs that are difficult to anticipate. We're seeking to raise funds to help provide for those needs as they arise.

If you know Mark and Lisa, you know they are always among the first to step in when others are in need. They have faithfully cared for, encouraged, and served so many people over the years. This is an opportunity to bless them with the same love and support they have so freely given to others. 🤍





We know that God is faithful and will provide exactly what is needed for each day. We trust His character and believe His plans are good, even when we don't fully understand them.





Thank you for your prayers, your generosity, and your encouragement. We are grateful for the many ways God uses His people to care for one another. ❤️🙏