Support Mark Herman’s fight for justice





To here the recent interview with Mark and his sister Julie Gibson on the undisclosed podcast Click on this link or copy and paste into your browser.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=TZRrZxKBapU&si=vaMZvta17yjRcMQa













My name is Julie Gibson, and I am raising funds for my brother, Mark Herman, as our family continues seeking review and advocacy surrounding his decades-long conviction.





For over 50 years, our family has fought to uncover the truth surrounding Mark’s case. Recanted testimony, newly highlighted information, and supporting documentation have brought renewed attention to his story, but we urgently need experienced legal counsel and support to continue pursuing a pardon.





Your support will help cover legal consultation, case preparation, advocacy efforts, travel, and related expenses on Mark’s behalf.





Every contribution, prayer, and share means more than words can express. Thank you for standing with our family in hope, truth, and compassion.









To here the recent interview with Mark and his sister Julie Gibson on the undisclosed podcast Click on this link or copy and paste into your browser.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=TZRrZxKBapU&si=vaMZvta17yjRcMQa





Also the original Geraldo Rivera Segment from 1982 is attached below





youtube Geraldo Rivera 1982 Mark Herman

https://youtu.be/rbIIbP9A83c?si=ca6kQrh5hTgXS35h