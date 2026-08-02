Support Mariam in the fight against cancer

Mariam has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. She is a strong, caring, and loving person who has always put others before herself. I am her only son, and I am doing everything I can to support and care for her throughout this process.

We are asking for help to ease some of the financial burden so that we can focus on what matters most—her health and recovery. Donations will help cover expenses such as:





Medical and treatment-related costs such as radiation therapy for breast cancer.

Transportation to and from appointments.

Household bills and essential living expenses while she undergoes treatment.

Any additional care and support she may need during her recovery.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and community would mean just as much to us.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and prayers.





With gratitude,

Sherif Nakhla