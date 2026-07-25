Support Maria and kids in time of need

Maria recently lost the breadwinner of the family, and is struggling to keep up with the bills despite her working a full time job. She's also having to use public transportation, which limits her to getting something potentially higher paying.





She's doing her best to support her two children, one of them needing extra support through the day. She is someone that always helps people when they are down on their luck, and always goes the extra mile for others. She is a life long believer in our savior Jesus Christ, and has been praying hard for help. We understand things are hard for everyone right now, but if anyone has anything to spare, it helps massively. I've set the goal to something that is manageable to hit, though it is a monthly. This will cover the other half of a mortgage, utilities, and food.



