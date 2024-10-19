Supporting Marc Robert's Family

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Marc passed away on Monday night, leaving behind his beloved wife Jen and their two children, Gaige and Piper. Marc was known and loved by many in the Northern Denver community, not only for his devotion to his family but also for his patriotism. In 2020, he proudly helped launch the Trump Train in the area, showcasing his dedication to his values.





In recent years, Marc fought a brave battle against blood cancer, only to receive the devastating news of stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Despite his strength, his health quickly declined, and efforts turned to making him comfortable at home with those he loved most.





With Marc unable to work during his illness, the family has been left with significant financial challenges. We are raising funds to cover funeral expenses, urgent family needs, and ongoing support for Jen and the children as they navigate this heartbreaking loss. Every contribution, no matter how small, will ease their burden during this difficult time.





If you’d like to give directly, donations can be made through Venmo @coffee1stplz or Cashapp $SleepySloth303. Your kindness and generosity mean the world.