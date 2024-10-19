Supporting Marc Robert's Family

Raised:
USD $1,530
Campaign funds will be received by Leah Fitts
It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Marc passed away on Monday night, leaving behind his beloved wife Jen and their two children, Gaige and Piper. Marc was known and loved by many in the Northern Denver community, not only for his devotion to his family but also for his patriotism. In 2020, he proudly helped launch the Trump Train in the area, showcasing his dedication to his values.
In recent years, Marc fought a brave battle against blood cancer, only to receive the devastating news of stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Despite his strength, his health quickly declined, and efforts turned to making him comfortable at home with those he loved most.
With Marc unable to work during his illness, the family has been left with significant financial challenges. We are raising funds to cover funeral expenses, urgent family needs, and ongoing support for Jen and the children as they navigate this heartbreaking loss. Every contribution, no matter how small, will ease their burden during this difficult time.
If you’d like to give directly, donations can be made through Venmo @coffee1stplz or Cashapp $SleepySloth303. Your kindness and generosity mean the world.
My heart breaks for you. I am so terribly sorry for your loss and send you all my thoughts and prayers.
He will be missed, he grew on a person over time. Took care of his family. He is not suffering anymore.
Wishing you all some peace in this difficult time. Love Andy, Kamber and Nevaeh
May you find the time to hold tightly to another, and peace in your faith. God bless you all.
It's been a while, but I have so many happy memories of Marc from high school. I'm so sorry to hear this and all my prayers to your family.
Marc, Jen and Family, there are no words that can express how broken our hearts are for all that you are dealing with, We pray your strength, faith and endless love you have for each other will help you through the days ahead. You all are in our continued thoughts and prayers for peace and comfort. Much love to you all
Marc would give the last dollar in his pocket and the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He has one of the biggest hearts of anyone I know. When we were kids, he was always my first call when something broke on my car, when I ran out of gas, or the time there was a mouse in my basement. He seldom asks questions and just shows up. Now it's our turn to show up for him.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.