Support Malakais Travel Abroad 2027

Hey everyone!! Malakai has the opportunity to travel with his Christian Life Schools to England and Scotland in June 2027. This educational trip will allow him to experience history, literature, and culture firsthand while creating memories that will last a lifetime before his senior year. Thanks to his Nana's generous donation of $1,100, we have already made a great start! We are now working to raise the remaining $3,618. Any donation, big or small, is greatly appreciated!





Thank you for helping my son create memories and explore the world in memory of his uncle❤️