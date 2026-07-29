Support Maggie After Her Car Theft

If you are reading this, you likely know Maggie personally through The Art Department or have experienced her exceptional care and dedication as a customer. For more than 30 years, Maggie has been the heart of The Art Department — remembering every detail, ensuring each order is completed perfectly, and bringing warmth, kindness, and positivity to everyone she meets. Her dedication and hard work have made a lasting impact on both coworkers and customers alike.

This past weekend, Maggie’s car was stolen. Unfortunately, she only carried liability insurance, leaving her without coverage for this loss. Reliable transportation is essential for her daily life and work, and we are coming together as a community to help her get back on the road.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference and help ease the financial and emotional stress caused by this unexpected setback. Thank you for supporting Maggie during this difficult time.



