Support Lynelle While She Heals From Broken Tibia

My mom fell and broke her tibia on Saturday July 4th. “It is a tibia plateau fracture with fragments. So it's the top of the tibia under the knee and the little knob of bone near the fibula slid off like a piece of a mountain landslide - but that piece that broke off also shattered into fragments.”





She was initially taken to a hospital nearby where they did testing and evaluation—and a friend arrived to pray—then they sent her by ambulance to a larger hospital to wait for surgery. My husband followed by car and stayed overnight with mom. Another friend came there to bring encouragement. The ER had 50 people in the hallways—thankfully they got a private room in the ER and Nick slept on the floor beside mom’s bed. He has been a steadfast caregiver to her thought this and even gave mom a bright pink pedicure!

One night a third friend came to stay overnight with mom while Nick came back home. Thank you all for loving her!





The surgical team evaluated her break again on July 6th and decided to try to do intensive rehab and watch for healing instead of immediate surgery.





In mom‘s words on July 6:





”They had me on no food/water last night in prep for surgery this am, and we’ve been praying for complete miraculous healing. Even though 3 doctors were recommending surgery, I asked the Lord for no surgery as I went to bed last night, and thanked Him again for my healing and went to sleep…





I woke up this morning waiting for the surgery consult and the attending ortho surgeon had decided no surgery overnight! PTL! He said he wants to let it heal on its own and evaluate again in a week and watch the healing. ❤️‍🩹 I’m believing for complete and quick healing.





Right now they are saying a minimum of 6-8 weeks no

Weight bearing and no driving, with possible several more months of recovery time after I start weight bearing.





With the prior reconstructive leg surgery and fused ankle on my right side and now no weight bearing on my left side, it does make things more

Challenging… but God! I know he has answers and creative ideas for healing and rehab!”





Right now, 7/8/26, she is still at the hospital in Lexington, KY waiting to be transferred to the rehab center for care. Medicaid is going to cover the cost of rehab.





Nick will keep going back and forth and she would also welcome visits from any of you that are able. Reach out to me for hospital room # and then for rehab room # once she’s transferred. Rehab will be in Bowling Green, KY.





We are so grateful for the outpouring of faith filled prayer for mom! Please keep praying and sending her encouragement: (985) 215 - 5206 / or message on FB.





My kids keep drawing lovely bright pictures of what they imagine gramma’s stay at the hospital looks like. I love their creative outpouring of love. They miss her being across the street from us.





*Pray with us for a window in her next room. She has been in rooms without windows so far and would be very encouraged to have a window.*





We believe Jesus still does miracles and he can totally heal her tibia perfectly. We can ask him. He asked people to ask. We are also very grateful for the healing possible through medicine, surgery when needed and rehab.Thankful surgery wasn’t needed. Thankful for upcoming rehab. We are grateful for the things of earth and of heaven and we want to see things be done on earth as they are in heaven.





Practically, mom needs support to cover bills since she is unable to work for a time. She will be in a live-in-rehab center for 14+ days and then re-evaluated. Whether or not she can come home after that, she will still not be able to bear weight on her leg for 8+ weeks, unless there is a miracle, which can happen!





Currently she is facing 2+ months loss of income. If you feel led and purpose in your heart to give towards her financial needs in this season she will be carried by your gifts!





“Each person should do as he has decided in his heart—not reluctantly or out of compulsion, since God loves a cheerful giver.” 2 Corinthians 9:7





Thank you for continuing to pray!





Orissa