Support LYDIA OPOKUWAA’S Education

Hi, I’m Lydia Opokuwaa.





I’m passionate about my education, but I need help to continue. Financial difficulties are making it hard for me to stay in school.





With your support, I can pay my fees and focus on my studies without the fear of dropping out.





Education is my path to a better life for myself and my family. Every donation, share, and prayer counts.





Thank you for investing in my future.





With gratitude,

Lydia Opokuwaa