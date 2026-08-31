Support Luke's formation with the FSSP!

I have a strong desire to serve God and give my life to the Church. As a way of pursuing this desire, I have applied for admission and have been accepted into Our Lady of Guadalupe Seminary in Denton, Nebraska. This seminary of the Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP) forms men to be priests, with the intent of bringing the fullness of Christ into the emptiness of the world.





I cannot do this alone. I need your help to raise $7,000 each year to help cover the cost of formation. Your support would mean so much as I pursue this calling. Thank you for standing with me in this important work!