Support Lori’s Breast Cancer Journey

For those of you who may or may not know, our mom, Lori, was diagnosed with Stage 1 Breast Cancer in May. Good news: it is treatable with surgery and (possible) radiation!





Unfortunately, with any medical treatment, there comes a financial burden put on the patient in an already stressful time.





So far, she has had biopsies and consultations with her medical team and surgery tentatively scheduled for the end of July. While the medical bills are small amounts so far, they are starting to add up. We also anticipate bigger bills for her surgery and possible radiation.





Lori is on a fixed income so we are hoping this fundraiser will help offset the cost of her medical bills and give her some relief during this time.

If you know our mom, she is absolutely stubborn about asking for help. But if you also know her, you know she is the first person to offer help to anyone who needs it. We are hopeful that her people will rally around her during this time.





Thank you in advance for any donations, prayers, and/or positive vibes sent her way!





-Shelby & Dylan, Jeremy & Tiffany, and Brodie & Emily



