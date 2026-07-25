Support Lonnies Road to Recovery

Our friend, father, brother, and Paw Paw, Lonnie Castleman, experienced an unexpected critical illness beginning on January 31. What started as septic shock caused by a kidney stone quickly became life-threatening, leading to organ failure, more than two weeks on life support, and dialysis.





Only by God’s intervention did Lonnie survive those first difficult weeks. Since then, his journey has been a daily demonstration of faith, determination, and love of life. He has faced the rare onset of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, and many other challenges impacting his recovery— yet he continues to fight every single day.





Many people know Lonnie for his sense of humor, servant’s heart, and the countless ways he has poured into the lives of others over the years. Now, he needs our help.





Lonnie and his wife of more than 50 years, Letitia, are facing a long road to recovery that comes with significant ongoing expenses, including the specialized therapy he needs to gain mobility. The family’s greatest hope is to bring Lonnie home to continue healing alongside his loving wife and their two beloved dogs. To make that possible, their home requires bathroom renovations, accessibility modifications, and specialized medical equipment that is not fully covered by their insurance.





Thank you for supporting this amazing man who has spent so many years supporting others. Every prayer, share, and donation helps Lonnie continue his fight to recover and get back on his feet.



